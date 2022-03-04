Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $140.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

