Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of WM traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

