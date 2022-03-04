Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Realty Income by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 371,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 158,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 137,788 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Realty Income by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,276. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.