Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $105.86. 29,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,389. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

