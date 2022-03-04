Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.36

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $29.85. Prudential shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 10,736 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

