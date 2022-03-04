Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.36

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $29.85. Prudential shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 10,736 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
