Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Cut to €36.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prysmian from €35.00 ($39.33) to €34.00 ($38.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prysmian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PRYMY stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

