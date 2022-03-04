Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

