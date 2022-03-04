PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 22,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,369. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

