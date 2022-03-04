PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.55.

NYSE:PHM opened at $49.25 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

