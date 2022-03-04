Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($134.83) to €112.00 ($125.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($162.92) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($126.97) to €114.00 ($128.09) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($137.08) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($121.35) to €90.00 ($101.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 18,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725. Puma has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

