Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,628 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.72. 7,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

