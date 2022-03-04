Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. 494,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

