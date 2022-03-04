Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,669. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

