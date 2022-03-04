Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 47,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,958. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

