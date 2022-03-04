Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

IWS traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.19. 10,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

