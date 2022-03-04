Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PSTG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.