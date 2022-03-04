Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 70,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

