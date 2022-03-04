PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $205.89

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.89 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 219.40 ($2.94), with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 580 ($7.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £573.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($68,428.82).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.