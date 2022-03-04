Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

