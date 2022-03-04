Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 23,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

