Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 23,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $19.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
