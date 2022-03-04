Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for AppFolio, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AppFolio in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
APPF stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,848.95 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $150.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
