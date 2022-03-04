Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for AppFolio, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AppFolio in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

APPF stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,848.95 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $150.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

