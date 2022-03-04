Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issued By Oppenheimer

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PMVP opened at $16.38 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $743.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.