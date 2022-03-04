Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.80. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

