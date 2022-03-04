Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

