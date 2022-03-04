Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Reduced by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$6.97 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$181.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.