Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Reduced by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
