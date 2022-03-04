Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $265.39 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

