Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Novanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. Novanta has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

