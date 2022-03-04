Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $22,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

