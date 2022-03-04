Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UWM by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 471,776 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

