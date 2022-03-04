Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Raised by B. Riley

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

