Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

