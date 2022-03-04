Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.08.

Shares of BNS opened at C$93.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

