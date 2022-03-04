Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Lifted by Analyst

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 669.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $24,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

