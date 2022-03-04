Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AVITA Medical, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.12. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

