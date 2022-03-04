Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. CIBC raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.55.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$98.30 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$78.02 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

