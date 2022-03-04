Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of LINC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
