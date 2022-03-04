Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $128.95. 11,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,385. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

