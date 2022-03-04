Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $174.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

