QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells $93,343.24 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.31.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

