QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.22 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and $11.22 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $159.58 or 0.00408233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

