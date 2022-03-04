R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 20,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,734. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

