Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44.

RADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

