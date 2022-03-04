Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Update

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RADLY remained flat at $$4.68 during trading on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

