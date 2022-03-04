Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

