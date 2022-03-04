Randall B. Gonzales Acquires 43,500 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

