Raymond James Analysts Give ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) a C$7.00 Price Target

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) received a C$7.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.
TSE ECN opened at C$5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60.
ECN Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.