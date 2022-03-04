Raymond James Analysts Give ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) a C$7.00 Price Target

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) received a C$7.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

