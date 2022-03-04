Raymond James Cuts WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

