Raymond James Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $220.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

