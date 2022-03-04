Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $86,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.