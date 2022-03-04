Raymond James Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.43.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

